Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report released on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the mining company will earn $9.84 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rio Tinto Group’s FY2023 earnings at $7.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.05 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $82.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $103.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.36. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,793,923 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $712,235,000 after buying an additional 266,443 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 625,720 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,787,000 after buying an additional 221,559 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,452,000. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,071,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 467,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,202,000 after buying an additional 116,000 shares during the period. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

