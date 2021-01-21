Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EQNR. CSFB restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Equinor ASA stock opened at $19.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $65.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.60.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 78,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 7,138 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 70.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,619,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,004,000 after buying an additional 2,323,973 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the third quarter worth about $438,000. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 11.6% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 19,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 372.2% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 100,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 79,478 shares during the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

