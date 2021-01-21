Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI)

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) in a report issued on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.

LI has been the subject of several other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.10 to $45.60 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.10 to $45.60 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Li Auto from $20.60 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Li Auto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.63.

LI opened at $35.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.48. Li Auto has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $47.70.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $369.80 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Li Auto will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Li Auto in the third quarter worth approximately $268,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Li Auto in the third quarter worth approximately $2,793,000. SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Li Auto in the third quarter valued at $7,826,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,098,000. 7.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

