Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report issued on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.30.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Tower Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $30.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.15. Tower Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $30.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 44.93 and a beta of 1.37.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $310.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.50 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 5.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Tower Semiconductor by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,929,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,148,000 after purchasing an additional 28,595 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,726,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,448,000 after buying an additional 243,675 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 7.9% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,314,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,944,000 after purchasing an additional 96,000 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,400,000 after purchasing an additional 217,465 shares during the period. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Tower Semiconductor by 1.3% during the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,082,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,730,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

