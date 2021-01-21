Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) to “Buy”

Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumitomo Chemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SOMMY opened at $22.68 on Tuesday. Sumitomo Chemical has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $22.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.58.

Sumitomo Chemical Company Profile

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in petrochemicals and plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related, chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Petrochemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and methyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.

