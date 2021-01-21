Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Comerica Incorporated’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Comerica in a report issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Comerica from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Comerica from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point cut Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird cut Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Comerica from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.53.

CMA opened at $63.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.67. Comerica has a 1 year low of $24.28 and a 1 year high of $67.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Comerica by 13.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,402,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,820 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Comerica by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,535,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,716,000 after acquiring an additional 212,918 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Comerica by 4.1% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,500,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,661,000 after acquiring an additional 97,739 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,886,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,076,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,415,000 after purchasing an additional 101,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $80,535.00. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 34.83%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.