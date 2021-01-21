Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Everi Holdings Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Everi in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.89) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.90). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.17. Everi had a negative net margin of 21.25% and a negative return on equity of 474.12%. The business had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.23 million.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Everi from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Everi from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Everi has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.86.

Everi stock opened at $13.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.36. Everi has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $14.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 3.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRI. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Everi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Everi by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Everi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Everi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,052. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael D. Rumbolz sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $500,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,032 shares in the company, valued at $5,459,120.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 173,750 shares of company stock worth $2,102,463. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

