Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Shares Up 6.4%

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.77 and last traded at $3.65. 191,195 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 141,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

Several research firms have issued reports on JFIN. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Jiayin Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $5.75 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jiayin Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

The firm has a market cap of $195.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.28.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.97. Jiayin Group had a net margin of 14.55% and a negative return on equity of 29.22%. The business had revenue of $59.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Jiayin Group Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jiayin Group stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jiayin Group Inc operates as an online individual finance marketplace that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

