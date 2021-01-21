John F. Mccool Sells 83 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $26,588.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ANET traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $311.66. 398,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,138. The company has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.63 and a 52-week high of $320.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.27.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $605.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.55 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

ANET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Arista Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 11,241.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

