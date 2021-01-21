John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 153,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after buying an additional 7,222 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $672,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHMM opened at $47.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.28. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $47.36.

