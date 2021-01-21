John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Underperform”

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WDGJF. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of John Wood Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of John Wood Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Investec downgraded shares of John Wood Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of John Wood Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get John Wood Group alerts:

OTCMKTS WDGJF opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.27. John Wood Group has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $5.35.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.