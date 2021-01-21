Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $76.64

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $76.64 and last traded at $75.31, with a volume of 858 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.49.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. AlphaValue cut shares of Johnson Matthey to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson Matthey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.33.

About Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

