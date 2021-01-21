Johnson Midwest Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,235 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Grace Capital acquired a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth about $53,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $58.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $240.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist lowered their target price on Intel from $61.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Atlantic Securities raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $71.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.18.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

