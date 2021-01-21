Johnson Midwest Financial LLC Buys New Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 20,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

C stock opened at $63.25 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $80.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $131.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.80.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

