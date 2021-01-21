Johnson Midwest Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 28 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 41.0% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 71.4% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2,060.00 target price (up from $1,970.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,250.00 price target for the company. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,826.38.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,880.07 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,899.72. The company has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,759.69 and a 200-day moving average of $1,620.72.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

