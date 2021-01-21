Johnson Midwest Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 525 Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 13.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 783,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,860,000 after buying an additional 95,041 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Ventas by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 447,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,792,000 after purchasing an additional 33,861 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Ventas by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Ventas by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 681,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,614,000 after purchasing an additional 14,307 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Ventas by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $48.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $63.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $918.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.75%.

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,740 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.53.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.