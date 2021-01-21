Jonathan Gear Sells 4,000 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Stock

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) CFO Jonathan Gear sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,906,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jonathan Gear also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 15th, Jonathan Gear sold 11,993 shares of IHS Markit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,009,450.81.

Shares of NYSE INFO opened at $89.70 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 1.05. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1 year low of $44.81 and a 1 year high of $101.45.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is 29.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INFO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in IHS Markit by 20.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,053,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $632,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,398 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in IHS Markit by 351.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,267,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,514,000 after purchasing an additional 986,870 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in IHS Markit during the third quarter valued at $66,590,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in IHS Markit by 21.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,898,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,854,000 after purchasing an additional 686,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in IHS Markit by 169.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 819,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,348,000 after purchasing an additional 515,106 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on INFO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Argus cut shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

