Josemaria Resources (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) Trading Down 5.7%

Josemaria Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:JOSMF)’s stock price dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.57. Approximately 15,065 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 21,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Josemaria Resources from $1.05 to $1.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Get Josemaria Resources alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.60.

About Josemaria Resources (OTCMKTS:JOSMF)

Josemaria Resources Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in Josemaria project located in the San Juan province, Argentina.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Josemaria Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Josemaria Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.