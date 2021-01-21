Joseph W. Turgeon Sells 3,844 Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Stock

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 3,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $14,645.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,627.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

SPPI traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $4.09. 3,370,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,998,993. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $5.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.93. The company has a market cap of $596.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2,154.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,608 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 3,710.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 20,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.15.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharma company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company is developing ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNÃ¡, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

