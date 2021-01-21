Journey Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 2,336 ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX)

Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 175.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CLIX opened at $97.02 on Thursday. ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF has a one year low of $47.95 and a one year high of $98.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.19.

