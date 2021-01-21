Journey Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH)

Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 40,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Separately, AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Torchlight Energy Resources by 7.7% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,399,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 6.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Greg Mccabe purchased 1,630,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $749,999.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,894,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,593.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRCH opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.43. Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.03 million, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.60.

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had interests in four oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; Winkler project in Winkler County, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in central Oklahoma.

