Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) (TSE:JOY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.27

Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) (TSE:JOY)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.27 and traded as high as $0.32. Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 61,577 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JOY shares. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.40 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 15th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.25. The firm has a market cap of C$14.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.06, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) (TSE:JOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$18.76 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Journey Energy Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

About Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) (TSE:JOY)

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its cash generating units comprise Pine Creek, Pembina, Matziwin, Herronton, Skiff, Gilby, Crystal, Cherhill, and Countess. As of February 24, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 57,546 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

