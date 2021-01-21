JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Guild (NYSE:GHLD) to Neutral

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, AR Network reports. They currently have a $18.50 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GHLD. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Guild in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Guild in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Guild in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Guild presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.30.

Get Guild alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GHLD opened at $17.33 on Tuesday. Guild has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.96.

In other news, President Terry Lynn Schmidt sold 287,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $4,029,051.22. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 2,363,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,162,107.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lisa Irene Klika sold 11,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $160,573.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,205 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,696.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,731,131 shares of company stock worth $80,407,768.

Guild Company Profile

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgage through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.