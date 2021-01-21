JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) Holdings Lifted by Stonehearth Capital Management LLC

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) by 69.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 196,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,406 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF makes up 6.5% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF were worth $11,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 506,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 447,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,117,000 after purchasing an additional 67,664 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 1,877.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 282,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,599,000 after purchasing an additional 268,564 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 213,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,000,000 after purchasing an additional 11,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DWM Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. DWM Financial Group Inc. now owns 157,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JPIN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.46. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,421. JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $37.09 and a 52 week high of $60.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.98.

