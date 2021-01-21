Jubilee Metals Group PLC (JLP.L) (LON:JLP) Insider Leon Coetzer Sells 4,393,736 Shares

Jubilee Metals Group PLC (JLP.L) (LON:JLP) insider Leon Coetzer sold 4,393,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17), for a total transaction of £571,185.68 ($746,257.75).

Shares of LON JLP opened at GBX 13.29 ($0.17) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.65. The company has a market capitalization of £283.66 million and a P/E ratio of 14.50. Jubilee Metals Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 14 ($0.18). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 11.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.30.

Get Jubilee Metals Group PLC (JLP.L) alerts:

About Jubilee Metals Group PLC (JLP.L)

Jubilee Metals Group plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and mining of mineral properties in South Africa, Australia, Madagascar, Mauritius, Zambia, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Base Metals Beneficiation, Business Development, and Exploration and Mining segments. It explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and gold; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Jubilee Metals Group PLC (JLP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jubilee Metals Group PLC (JLP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.