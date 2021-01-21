Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Receives $24.70 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.84.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $220,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 1,411.8% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JNPR traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.09. 4,909,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,773,691. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.86.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

