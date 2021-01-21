Juniper Networks (JNPR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Juniper Networks has set its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.48-0.58 EPS and its Q4 guidance at ~$0.48-0.58 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. On average, analysts expect Juniper Networks to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

JNPR stock opened at $25.09 on Thursday. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $26.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.12%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.84.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $220,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

