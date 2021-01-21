JustInvest LLC Acquires 1,757 Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,891 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,649 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,068 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Get SK Telecom Co.Ltd alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

NYSE:SKM opened at $25.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a twelve month low of $14.07 and a twelve month high of $27.30.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 5.85%. On average, analysts anticipate that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.