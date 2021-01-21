JustInvest LLC Has $801,000 Stock Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Infosys by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,669,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,204,000 after buying an additional 1,328,865 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Infosys by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 151,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 14,349 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Infosys by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 499,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after buying an additional 146,146 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 717.8% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 763,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,537,000 after acquiring an additional 669,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,054,000. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Infosys in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Infosys in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Infosys from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.84.

NYSE:INFY opened at $18.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $78.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.35. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $19.07.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 19.06%. Equities analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

