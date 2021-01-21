JustInvest LLC Has $826,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on T shares. KeyCorp downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

AT&T stock opened at $28.96 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $206.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.14.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

