JustInvest LLC Has $909,000 Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,247 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 49,169.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,617,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $432,600,000 after buying an additional 2,612,380 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 35,141,250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,807,443,000 after buying an additional 838,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,835,189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,323,000 after buying an additional 775,814 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,363,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 719,527 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $118,910,000 after buying an additional 142,889 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.07.

NYSE:BA opened at $211.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $218.45 and a 200 day moving average of $184.24. The company has a market capitalization of $119.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.80, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $349.95.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.