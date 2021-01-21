JustInvest LLC Increases Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,027 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Intuit during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the third quarter valued at $35,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $389.46 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.68 and a 12-month high of $398.12. The stock has a market cap of $102.33 billion, a PE ratio of 52.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $372.41 and a 200 day moving average of $336.48.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $113,010.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $143,752.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $190,046.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,769. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.25.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

