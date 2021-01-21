JustInvest LLC Reduces Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

JustInvest LLC cut its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,573 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SAP by 340.5% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in SAP in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in SAP in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in SAP in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in SAP in the third quarter valued at $73,000.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $127.63 on Thursday. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $90.89 and a 12-month high of $169.30. The stock has a market cap of $152.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.59 and a 200 day moving average of $142.24.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 25th. The software maker reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. SAP had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of SAP from $170.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SAP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

