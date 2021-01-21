Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.72 Per Share

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a dividend of 0.72 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. This is a boost from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67.

Kaiser Aluminum has increased its dividend by 34.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Kaiser Aluminum has a dividend payout ratio of 69.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

NASDAQ KALU opened at $102.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 7.80 and a quick ratio of 6.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.79. Kaiser Aluminum has a 1 year low of $50.49 and a 1 year high of $112.00. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $255.70 million for the quarter. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.94%.

Separately, Benchmark raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.97, for a total transaction of $479,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,431.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $617,625 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.