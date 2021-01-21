Karen Winifred Colonias Sells 5,892 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Stock

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 5,892 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total value of $601,337.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,059,844.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Karen Winifred Colonias also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 12th, Karen Winifred Colonias sold 13,232 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $1,353,765.92.

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $104.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.02 and a 12-month high of $105.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.24.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.55. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $364.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 30.87%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SSD shares. Robert W. Baird raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a report on Monday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,447,491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $626,439,000 after purchasing an additional 235,583 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,058,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,801,000 after purchasing an additional 27,233 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 660,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,129,000 after purchasing an additional 121,626 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 514,676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,006,000 after purchasing an additional 33,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 409,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,800,000 after purchasing an additional 127,308 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

