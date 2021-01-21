Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.31

Shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.31 and traded as high as $9.71. Kawasaki Heavy Industries shares last traded at $9.60, with a volume of 348 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KWHIY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.31 and its 200-day moving average is $6.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.26 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. As a group, analysts expect that Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in ship and offshore structure, rolling stock, aerospace systems, energy system and plant engineering, motorcycle and engine, and precision machinery and robot businesses worldwide. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; parts for commercial aircraft; commercial helicopters; missiles/space equipment; jet engines; and aerospace gearboxes.

