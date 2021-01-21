KE (NYSE:BEKE) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KE (NYSE:BEKE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KE Holdings Inc. is a real estate company. It provides platform for housing transactions and services. KE Holdings Inc. is based in China. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CICC Research started coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $76.70 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.04.

Shares of KE stock opened at $72.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. KE has a twelve month low of $31.79 and a twelve month high of $79.40.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Equities research analysts expect that KE will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in KE during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in KE during the third quarter worth approximately $285,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of KE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

