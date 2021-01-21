Keep Network 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.71 Million (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Keep Network has a total market cap of $133.75 million and $1.71 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Keep Network has traded up 30.2% against the dollar. One Keep Network token can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000902 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00050500 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00125125 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00074743 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.22 or 0.00278612 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00067519 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000689 BTC.

About Keep Network

Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 457,942,066 tokens. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network.

Keep Network Token Trading

Keep Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

