Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Achieves Market Cap of $57.91 Million

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 21st. Keep3rV1 has a market capitalization of $57.91 million and approximately $11.67 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep3rV1 token can currently be bought for $289.54 or 0.00890593 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00050564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00125597 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00072294 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.05 or 0.00276981 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00066850 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000707 BTC.

About Keep3rV1

Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 tokens. The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network. Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a.

Keep3rV1 Token Trading

Keep3rV1 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep3rV1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep3rV1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

