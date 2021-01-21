KeeperDAO Trading 37.9% Higher This Week (ROOK)

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 21st. Over the last week, KeeperDAO has traded 37.9% higher against the dollar. KeeperDAO has a market capitalization of $11.82 million and $1.44 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KeeperDAO token can currently be bought for $324.35 or 0.01061206 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003270 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00050618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00125959 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.37 or 0.00292392 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00072283 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00069274 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000742 BTC.

About KeeperDAO

KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,430 tokens. The official website for KeeperDAO is app.keeperdao.com.

KeeperDAO Token Trading

KeeperDAO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeeperDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KeeperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

