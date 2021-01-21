Keh Shew Lu Sells 10,000 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 10,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $800,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,658,585.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 7th, Keh Shew Lu sold 20,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $1,572,600.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Keh Shew Lu sold 57,476 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $4,169,883.80.

On Friday, December 18th, Keh Shew Lu sold 4 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $279.60.

On Friday, November 27th, Keh Shew Lu sold 8,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $530,000.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Keh Shew Lu sold 35,770 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total value of $2,381,208.90.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Keh Shew Lu sold 18,852 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $1,249,699.08.

On Monday, November 23rd, Keh Shew Lu sold 12,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $755,760.00.

On Friday, November 20th, Keh Shew Lu sold 12,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $759,240.00.

On Monday, November 16th, Keh Shew Lu sold 10,315 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $669,649.80.

On Thursday, November 12th, Keh Shew Lu sold 3,341 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total value of $209,012.96.

Shares of DIOD opened at $79.78 on Thursday. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $31.51 and a 12-month high of $81.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 1.16.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $309.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diodes by 261.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. 77.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIOD. Truist began coverage on Diodes in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Diodes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Diodes from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

