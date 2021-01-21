Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

KMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Kennametal from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Kennametal from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kennametal from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

KMT traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $39.74. 2,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,748. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.88 and its 200-day moving average is $32.49. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.46, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. Kennametal has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $41.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $400.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.29 million. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Kennametal by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after buying an additional 25,687 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Kennametal by 507.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 9,217 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Kennametal by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 221,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after buying an additional 21,502 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Kennametal by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 476,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,676,000 after buying an additional 64,042 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Kennametal by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the period.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

