Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 51,906 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 78.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,666 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,906 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $24,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in McDonald’s by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,402,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $307,738,000 after purchasing an additional 625,506 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6,221.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 545,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $119,734,000 after acquiring an additional 536,880 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 627,800 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $137,796,000 after acquiring an additional 245,600 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 270,016 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $59,055,000 after acquiring an additional 175,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,202,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Truist decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.61.

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD opened at $213.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.81. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $231.91. The company has a market cap of $159.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

