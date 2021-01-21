Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 62,008 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 89.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,008 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $11,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at $29,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DUK opened at $90.78 on Thursday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.87. The stock has a market cap of $66.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DUK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.67.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

