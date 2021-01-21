Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 2,196.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 239,705 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.16% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $14,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,966,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,540 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,130.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 719,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,370,000 after purchasing an additional 687,593 shares during the period. JBJ Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 831,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,621,000 after purchasing an additional 303,618 shares during the period. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 955,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,946,000 after purchasing an additional 245,010 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 452,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,396,000 after purchasing an additional 192,938 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $55.68 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $56.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.83 and its 200-day moving average is $56.11.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.