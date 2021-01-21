Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 81.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,528 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 54,114 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $32,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,704,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,232,150,000 after purchasing an additional 21,732 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 9.1% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 93,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $24,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,131 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Facebook from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.32.

Facebook stock opened at $267.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $761.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $269.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.86. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total value of $310,602.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total value of $11,259,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,241,731 shares of company stock worth $338,330,292 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.