Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $14.63 Million in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 127,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,628,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.38% of ProShares Ultra QQQ at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLD. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 537,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,276,000 after acquiring an additional 297,492 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 270.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 132,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,216,000 after acquiring an additional 96,529 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 187,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,178,000 after acquiring an additional 86,642 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 83,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after acquiring an additional 49,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 95,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,768,000 after acquiring an additional 48,330 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ stock opened at $122.27 on Thursday. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $123.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.95.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

