Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 4,421 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IGSB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 158.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,220,000 after purchasing an additional 12,509,462 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 56.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,185,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,101 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,572,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,827 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,090,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,293 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 104.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,783,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,906,000 after acquiring an additional 911,522 shares during the period.

Get iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IGSB stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.10. The stock had a trading volume of 26,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,458,964. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.00. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.21 and a 12 month high of $55.30.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.