Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA traded up $11.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $546.22. The stock had a trading volume of 249,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,922,582. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $180.68 and a 1 year high of $589.07. The firm has a market cap of $338.11 billion, a PE ratio of 89.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $527.69 and its 200 day moving average is $503.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $567.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.92.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at $662,842.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total transaction of $192,425.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 356 shares in the company, valued at $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

