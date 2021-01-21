Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,082 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVGO traded up $5.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $467.53. 39,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,855. The company has a market cap of $190.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.59, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $465.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $430.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $371.31.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.57.

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.57, for a total transaction of $42,757.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.70, for a total transaction of $540,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 333,458 shares of company stock valued at $134,314,285 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

